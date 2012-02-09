BRIEF-China Overseas Property Holdings appoints Yan Jianguo as Chairman
* Xiao xiao will resign as chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2sSSquB) Further company coverage:
February 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 12, 2017
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 3.60 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0362054073
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Xiao xiao will resign as chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2sSSquB) Further company coverage:
* Xiao Xiao to resign as chairman of board Source text (http://bit.ly/2rRldRX) Further company coverage: