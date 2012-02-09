Feb 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea National Oil Corp

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 8, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.58

Reoffer price 100.08

Yield 1.858 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN CH0149710771

