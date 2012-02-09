BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group appoints Yan Jianguo as chairman of board
* Xiao Xiao to resign as chairman of board Source text (http://bit.ly/2rRldRX) Further company coverage:
February 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corporation
Gurantor BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd
(in its capacity as Trustee of the
westpac Covered bond trust)
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date February 16, 2016
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.878
Reoffer yield 2.157 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.3
bp over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR
Payment Date February 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Duetsche Bank &
Westpac Institutional Bank
Expected Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undsiclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered bond
Programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Xiao Xiao to resign as chairman of board Source text (http://bit.ly/2rRldRX) Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY THAT BORGOSESIA SPA IN LIQUIDAZIONE, NOVA EDIL SRL, SMIT REAL ESTATE SRL IN LIQUIDAZIONE AND KRONOS SPA HAVE SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH VARIOUS CREDITORS FOR DEBT RESTRUCTURING FOR ABOUT 28 MILLION EUROS IN THE GROUP