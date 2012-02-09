February 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten(BNG)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date February 16, 2017
Coupon 5.625 pct
Issue price 101.469
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0747104338
