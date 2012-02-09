Feb 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date October 12, 2054
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 108.794
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2055 UKT
Payment Date Febuary 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.2 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 700 million sterling
When fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0202407093
Data supplied by International Insider.