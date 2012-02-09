February 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rural Electrification Corporation

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 7, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 100.432

Reoffer price 99.932

Spread 305 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0148606145

Data supplied by International Insider.