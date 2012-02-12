WELLINGTON Feb 13 New Zealand courier and data management company Freightways Ltd reported a 20 percent rise in first half net profit on Monday and said it expects to see further improvement in trading.

Freightways made a net profit of NZ$19.0 million ($15.8 million) in the six months to Dec. 31 compared with NZ$15.8 million in the same period a year ago.

Shares in Freightways last traded down a cent at NZ$3.77, having risen around 2.4 percent so far this year, matching the gain in the benchmark NZSX-50 index.

The company declared an increased interim dividend of 8.5 cents per share compared with 7.25 cents a share last year.

Freightways, which operates package delivery and data storage services in New Zealand and Australia.

In October it acquired the local operations of U.S. information manager Iron Mountain for $10 million, and in December bought Australian storage service Filesaver Ltd.

Freightways said it was well positioned after recent acquisitions and expansion and expected a further improvement in trading. ($1=NZ$1.20) (Gyles Beckford)