Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2932/2981 2882/2942 MEDIUM 30 3012/3101 2952/3072
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0