BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
February 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a subordinated Tier 2 issue priced on Friday.
Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank Plc
Issue Amount 153.66 million euro
Maturity Date February 12, 2024
Coupon 10.375 pct
Issue price 99.413
Spread 850 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 912.4 bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date February 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML & Lloyds
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Callable on February 12, 2019, otherwise coupon
resets over the prevailing 5 year Mid-swaps with
original spread.
ISIN XS0744444588
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.