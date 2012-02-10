February 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a subordinated Tier 2 issue priced on Friday.

Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank Plc

Issue Amount 153.66 million euro

Maturity Date February 12, 2024

Coupon 10.375 pct

Issue price 99.413

Spread 850 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 912.4 bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date February 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML & Lloyds

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Callable on February 12, 2019, otherwise coupon

resets over the prevailing 5 year Mid-swaps with

original spread.

ISIN XS0744444588

