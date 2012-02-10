Feb 10 First Solar Inc said the
U.S. Department of Energy is yet to release funds under a loan
program of up to $646 million for the Antelope Valley Solar
Ranch One project over a construction permit issue.
If initial funding does not come through by Feb. 24, First
Solar will have to buy the project back from Exelon Corp
for about $75 million, plus costs, unless the two decide to
extend the deadline again, First Solar said in a regulatory
filing on Thursday.
First Solar, which developed and sold the project to Exelon
for $75 million, said it can buy back the project with its
existing cash and resources.
In September, the U.S. Department of Energy finalized a loan
and loan guarantee to support financing for the 230-megawatt
project in northern Los Angeles County, California.