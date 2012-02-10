February 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million rand

Maturity Date October 6, 2015

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 100.80

Reoffer price 100.80

Yield 6.728 pct

Payment Date February 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling, 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.25 billion

rand when fungible

ISIN XS0544798167

Data supplied by International Insider.