BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
February 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million rand
Maturity Date October 6, 2015
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price 100.80
Reoffer price 100.80
Yield 6.728 pct
Payment Date February 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling, 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.25 billion
rand when fungible
ISIN XS0544798167
Data supplied by International Insider.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.