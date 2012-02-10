February 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.819

Yield 2.028 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 68.8bp

Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date February 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB &

JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0652914366

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.