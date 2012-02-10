BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
February 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.819
Yield 2.028 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 68.8bp
Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date February 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB &
JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0652914366
Data supplied by International Insider.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.