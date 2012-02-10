Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Investor AB

Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 17, 2022

Coupon 5.25 pct

Payment Date February 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0747516952

