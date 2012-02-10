BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Investor AB
Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 17, 2022
Coupon 5.25 pct
Payment Date February 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0747516952
