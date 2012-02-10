February 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of Obligations Foncieres priced on Friday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier

(CFF)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 21, 2012

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.953

Reoffer price 99.953

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 176.9

Bp over the 3.25 pct July 2015 DBR

Payment Date February 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, LBBW, Natixis, Nomura &

RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011201995

