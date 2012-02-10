BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
February 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of Obligations Foncieres priced on Friday.
Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier
(CFF)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 21, 2012
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.953
Reoffer price 99.953
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 176.9
Bp over the 3.25 pct July 2015 DBR
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, LBBW, Natixis, Nomura &
RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011201995
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.