February 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date September 7, 2015

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 104.849

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date February 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance

Programme

The issue size will total 1.9 billion

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0579273219

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.