Feb 10 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O) fell 14 percent on Friday, after the speech-recognition software maker's first-quarter results missed estimates for the first time in a year.

The company, whose technology powers the Siri voice recognition software in Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone 4S, said on Thursday that its relationships with mobile customers have become more complex, leading to delayed revenues in some cases. [ID:nL4E8D964I]

"Clearly, the hype and excitement surrounding the iPhone 4S Siri launch was not matched by the fundamental output in the quarter," brokerage Stifel Nicolaus said in a note.

However, FBR Capital remained confident about Nuance's potential to deliver strong double-digit growth and expand margins in 2012, helped by widespread adoption of its speech recognition products.

In December, Nuance bought rival Vlingo Inc, its fifth acquisition in the year, to beef up its voice assistant offerings for mobile devices and automobiles. [ID:nL3E7NK5QB]

The brokerage said it has seen this story play out before, with soft December 2010 results being followed by a very strong rest of the year.

Nuance left its full-year guidance unchanged at revenue of $1.66 billion to 1.71 billion and earnings of $1.55-1.62 per share, FBR said, adding, "We encourage investors to take advantage of weakness this morning since we view it as a golden buying opportunity."

Stifel raised its price target on the stock to $32 from $27, while FBR maintained its "outperform" rating and $33 price target.

Nuance shares were at $26.21 in midday trade on Friday on the Nasdaq, slightly above the low of $26.11 they touched earlier in the session. It was the stock's largest percentage fall in nearly 6 years.

More than 18 million shares changed hands by 1210 ET, three times their 10-day average daily volume, making the stock one of the top traded on the exchange.

