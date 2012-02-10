BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower GE Capital Australia Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount A$275 million
Maturity Date February 17, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.466
Reoffer yield 5.8764 pct
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under isser's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0747381928
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.