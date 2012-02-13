* 2011 pretax profit rises 29 pct to 59.4 mln stg
* To pay dividend after H1 2012 results
* Says 2012 off to a strong start
Feb 13 Data-centre operator Telecity
posted a 29 percent jump in full-year pretax profit, and
said it will initiate a dividend payment after 2012 first-half
results.
Telecity's full-year 2011 pretax profit was 59.4 million
pounds ($93.6 million), compared with 45.9 million pounds.
Adjusted profit was 67 million pounds. Revenue rose 22
percent to 239.8 million pounds.
"We have entered 2012 in a strong position, with a solid
opening order book and pipeline of new opportunities from new
and existing customers," Chief Executive Michael Tobin said in a
statement.
Tobin said demand for premium data centre capacity is strong
across all of the company's markets.
Telecity initially intends to pay out a ratio of about 20
percent of adjusted earnings per share as dividend, and said it
will seek to grow annual dividends at least in line with
earnings.