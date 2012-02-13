* 2011 pretax profit rises 29 pct to 59.4 mln stg

* To pay dividend after H1 2012 results

* Says 2012 off to a strong start

Feb 13 Data-centre operator Telecity posted a 29 percent jump in full-year pretax profit, and said it will initiate a dividend payment after 2012 first-half results.

Telecity's full-year 2011 pretax profit was 59.4 million pounds ($93.6 million), compared with 45.9 million pounds.

Adjusted profit was 67 million pounds. Revenue rose 22 percent to 239.8 million pounds.

"We have entered 2012 in a strong position, with a solid opening order book and pipeline of new opportunities from new and existing customers," Chief Executive Michael Tobin said in a statement.

Tobin said demand for premium data centre capacity is strong across all of the company's markets.

Telecity initially intends to pay out a ratio of about 20 percent of adjusted earnings per share as dividend, and said it will seek to grow annual dividends at least in line with earnings.