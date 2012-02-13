Feb 13 Benchmark Securities said it expects growth in the U.S. chip industry to be largely conservative for 2012, and downgraded the sector to "market weight" from "overweight."

Although semiconductor sales should rise in the coming months, the stocks in the sector already discount this upward rise in sales, Benchmark analyst Gary Mobley wrote in a note to.

"The improved visibility chip companies have seen during the past two months is partially muted by normal seasonality. Chip companies on average have guided first quarter 2012 revenue to decline by 5 percent quarter over quarter," Mobley said.

The brokerage also said recovery in hard disk drive (HDD) sales is on.

"Following the Thailand flooding, it appears as though HDD production bottomed during fourth quarter of 2011 and should reach normal production levels by the end of third-quarter 2012," Mobley added.

Hard drive supplies have been hard hit after flooding last year ruined factories and machinery in Thailand, the world's No. 2 exporter of the component. [ID:nL4E8CR4S5]

The brokerage also cut its rating on the shares of Marvell Technology Group (MRVL.O) and Broadcom Corp (BRCM.O) to "hold" from "buy." Both the stocks have already discount an upturn in sales that may result due to a rise in HDD production.

On January 27, Marvell, which makes chips used in hard drives, reduced its quarterly revenue outlook, as the hard drive supply chain remained depressed after last year's Thailand floods. [ID:nL4E8CR4S5]

On the other hand, Broadcom's first-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates, but the chipmaker had declined to comment whether it is seeing an end to an inventory correction that has hurt demand across the broad chip market in the last few quarters. [ID:nL4E8CVA0J]

Broadcom shares closed at $37.00 and Marvell's at $16.05 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

