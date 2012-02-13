UPDATE 1-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BP Capital Markets plc
Guarantor BP plc
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 16, 2016
Coupon 2.177 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 153.2 bp
Over the OBL 159
ISIN XS0747743937
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 18, 2019
Coupon 2.994 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 103 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 165.5 bp
Over 3.75 pct 2019 DBR
ISIN XS0747744232
Common terms
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Deutsche Bank,Lloyds, Santander GBM
& SGCIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under Issuer's Debt Issuance programme
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, June 12 Oil prices rose early on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.