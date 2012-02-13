Feb 13 Scoreboard after the first one-day international between Pakistan and England in Abu Dhabi on Monday. England innings A. Cook b Saeed Ajmal 137 K. Pietersen b Shahid Afridi 14 J. Trott b Shahid Afridi 0 R. Bopara st Umar Akmal b Saeed Ajmal 50 E. Morgan lbw b Saeed Ajmal 2 C. Kieswetter c Wahab Riaz b Saeed Ajmal 9 S. Patel not out 17 S. Broad c & b Saeed Ajmal 1 G. Swann not out 13 Extras (lb 11, w 5, nb 1) 17 Total (for seven wickets; 50 overs) 260 Did not bat: J. Anderson, S. Finn Fall of wickets: 1-57 2-57 3-188 4-196 5-221 6-230 7-232 Bowling: Umar Gul 8-0-53-0, Mohammad Hafeez 10-1-30-0, Shahid Afridi 10-0-55-2 (1w), Saeed Ajmal 10-0-43-5, Wahab Riaz 7-0-47-0 (1nb, 4w), Shoaib Malik 5-0-21-0 Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Finn 5 Imran Farhat c Kieswetter b Finn 10 Asad Shafiq lbw b Finn 0 Younis Khan c Kieswetter b Finn 15 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Patel 14 Umar Akmal st Kieswetter b Swann 22 Shoaib Malik c Pietersen b Patel 7 Shahid Afridi c Swann b Patel 28 Umar Gul lbw b Swann 2 Saeed Ajmal c Cook b Broad 5 Wahab Riaz not out 8 Extras (lb 2, w 7, nb 5) 14 Total (all out; 35 overs) 130 Fall of wickets 1-11 2-11 3-27 4-40 5-53 6-68 7-96 8-109 9-113 Bowling: S. Finn 10-1-34-4 (1nb), J. Anderson 6-0-24-0 (2w), S. Broad 6-2-21-1, S. Patel 5-1-26-3 (1w), R. Bopara 1-0-4-0, G. Swann 7-3-19-2 Result: England won by 130 runs (Editing by Toby Davis)