* Q4 EPS $0.18 vs est $0.15

* Q4 rev jumps 32 pct to $283.3 mln vs est $281 mln

* Shares rise 6 pct after hours

Feb 13 Web hosting company Rackspace Hosting Inc RAX.N posted a fourth-quarter profit that trumped Wall Street expectations, helped by growing demand for its managed hosting services.

The company, whose net income has been growing by double-digits since 2009, earned $25 million, or 18 cents per share in the quarter, an 85 percent rise from the $13.5 million, or 10 cents a share, it earned last year.

Revenue for the company, which competes with Equinix Inc (EQIX.O) and Internap Network Services Corp (INAP.O) rose 32 percent to $283.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 15 cents a share, on revenue of $281 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

San Antonio, Texas-based Rackspace's shares, which have risen more than 16 percent since the company's third quarter results in November, rose 6 percent to $52.07 in after-market trade on Monday. They had closed at $49.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.

