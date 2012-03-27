By Saeed Azhar and Michael Flaherty
SINGAPORE, March 27 Temasek Holdings, the
smaller but more visible of Singapore's two sovereign funds, is
moving into a new phase with its investment strategy, and could
look more like Blackstone Group (BX.N), another $160 billion
institution, which has grown from a focused private equity firm
to a global asset manager.
The shift follows setbacks since the 2008 financial crisis;
the loss of $5 billion invested in Western banks; the abrupt
departure of the fund's first non-local CEO before he'd even
taken up the post; and the recent exit of dealmakers hired by
CEO Ho Ching, the prime minister's wife, who has led Temasek for
a decade.
But as it charts a new path, Temasek, the world's
ninth-biggest sovereign investor, faces significant hurdles.
These include a smooth leadership transition, reducing the
fund's cost of capital, and investing in places like Latin
America and Africa where it has little experience, say analysts
and people familiar with the way the fund works.
While Temasek stresses it remains focused on long-term
performance and Asia, executives say they accept that a new era
is beginning for the institution, with a wave of experienced
finance executives arriving, more investments in developed
markets to come, and tighter controls on risk.
"I would call it an evolutionary phase," Dilhan Pillay
Sandrasegara, Temasek's head of portfolio management, told
Reuters in an exclusive interview when asked if a recent
management shake-up signalled a transition point.
The 48-year-old former M&A lawyer, who many see as being
groomed for the top job, points out that as a long term, equity
investment fund with a single shareholder, Temasek has nearly 80
percent of its portfolio in listed shares, putting it at the
mercy of the market's twists and turns.
That shareholder, Singapore's finance ministry, felt the
pain in the wake of the global financial crisis. Temasek lost
S$55 billion ($43.4 billion) in portfolio value in the year to
March 2009, prompting local lawmakers and analysts to take aim
at how the fund manages risk, how it decides where to invest and
how it then manages those investments.
Temasek wasn't alone in being battered by the crisis, with
most investors worldwide struggling, including China's then new
sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp, which currently
has a portfolio worth $440 billion.
Even after trimming its stakes in big Western banks and a
rebound in markets, Temasek's overall portfolio rose less than 4
percent year-on-year in the year to last March.
At Temasek, the amount of so-called "wealth added" through
the fund has fallen in three of the last four financial years.
Wealth added is a key metric the fund itself uses to measure
gains after the cost of capital - money needed for equity and
debt servicing - has been factored in.
Beyond the internal financial metrics, analysts and
investment bankers say one of the biggest issues Temasek faces
is the uncertainty around its leadership. Two years ago, citing
"strategic differences", former BHP Billiton CEO Charles "Chip"
Goodyear quit Temasek just months after being tapped to replace
Ho as the fund's first non-Singaporean chief. Goodyear declined
to comment for this article.
People who have worked with Ho say she is a hands-on leader,
involved in all the big decisions and known to send BlackBerry
messages to managers in the middle of the night. She is credited
with taking Temasek from a small, government bureaucracy to a
modern-day investment fund, raising its global profile.
At the time of Goodyear's abrupt exit, Finance Minister
Tharman Shanmugaratnam said the next CEO should ideally be a
Singaporean. "Everything else being equal, when you look at two
candidates who are equally suitable for the job, I think we
should prefer to have the Singaporean," he told parliament.
A political analyst and author of books on Singapore’s
politics and economy said the next chief should be seen by the
public to be politically independent.
"The longer Ms Ho remains CEO, the longer Temasek’s
leadership is perceived by some analysts as too close to
Singapore’s political establishment," said Garry Rodan,
professor at the Asia Research Centre of Murdoch University in
Perth, Australia.
"It matters less what a new CEO’s nationality is and more
that this person enjoys a public perception and reputation for
both professional competence and political independence."
Ho has never given an interview to the media. Temasek made
Sandrasegara available for an interview for this article.
On the issue of succession, Sandrasegara said: "What I can
tell you is that Ho Ching remains very engaged with us. We have
said there is an annual succession plan exercise since 2005
which the board looks. It’s something I can’t comment on because
it is really a board issue."
Speculation about change at the very top coincides with a
flurry of arrivals and departures around the executive lounge.
Greg Curl, once seen as CEO material at Bank of America
(BAC.N) joined Temasek in 2010, and former UBS UBSN.VX chief
financial officer John Cryan came on board earlier this year.
Several Temasek veterans from senior management roles have
exited, including Charles Ong, who joined his brother's private
equity fund. Ong declined to comment for this article.
Sandrasegara said Temasek is also promoting professionals
from within, though he acknowledges more focus has been on new
hires.
POWERS OF PERSUASION
Sandrasegara is a fourth generation lawyer - both his
parents practised - whose family roots are in Sri Lanka, though
he grew up in Kuala Lumpur and has spent most of his life in
Singapore.
He was a successful mergers and acquisitions attorney,
nearing 20 years at Singapore law firm WongPartnership, which he
co-founded in 1992, when he made the jump to investment
management.
"Ho Ching is a very persuasive person," he said during the
interview in a spacious conference room at Temasek's head
office, amid colorful, retro carpets and walls which Ho, known
internally as "HC", helped design. "She managed to persuade me,
where others could not, to make a big change."
Last year, investment bankers and financial professionals
who worked with Temasek sensed Sandrasegara was being prepared
to take over when Ho stands down.
Asked about Temasek's broad investing strategy, Sandrasegara
bounded from his chair to a whiteboard brandishing a marker pen
and, like a football coach designing a play, drew four
concentric circles to show the variety of assets Temasek
oversees and funds where it's invested.
Like a private equity business, Temasek invests directly in
companies and injects capital into separate vehicles run by
former managers or by bankers, such as the Broad Peak hedge fund
run by ex-Goldman Sachs (GS.N) executives. Temasek's exposure to
real estate, for example, is mainly through portfolio companies
like CapitaLand (CATL.SI), though it has lately made direct
investments, too, Sandrasegara said.
He cited the example of Blackstone which invests in a
variety of assets, such as credit, which gives the U.S. firm an
early signal to events that could affect equity positions. "I
don't think we're really any different from institutions like
that," he said.
Sandrasegara said Temasek is seeking financial sector
investment opportunities in Latin America and Africa, regions it
has just ventured into, and would also look at developed markets
such as the United States, particularly at the technology, media
and life sciences sectors.
Under Temasek's current structure, he said senior managers
each oversee one of nine industry specific clusters and are
encouraged to take a long-term view.
"Are we focused on the next 12, 24 to 36 months? No,"
Sandrasegara said. "I'm not saying we're getting everything 100
percent correct. But, by and large, we're invested in the right
companies because they would withstand the cycles in markets,
the ups and downs."
RUSSIAN ROULETTE
Temasek does not have a risk committee at board level, which
some investment professionals say has left the fund open to
decisions that took too much to chance. On its website, Temasek
says its board determines the objectives and overall direction
for its risk management framework, and its CEO and senior
management team promote a culture of risk awareness and balanced
risk-taking.
"Every commercial organization of any reasonable scale, and
in particular financial institutions, simply must have a
dedicated risk management committee of the board that is fully
independent of management," said Michael Dee, former Southeast
Asia CEO of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and a senior managing director
at Temasek between 2008-10.
"To not do so is simply playing Russian Roulette and is
inexcusable in today's volatile era and in light of the recent
financial crisis," he said, without referring specifically to
Temasek.
Sandrasegara said Temasek works differently to other asset
managers, noting more than half its portfolio is made up of
companies with their own oversight and risk committees.
"We are equity investors. What do we do? We look to
determine the probabilities of achieving our returns and the
probability of going the other way," he said.
Seven years ago, Temasek's Value-at-Risk (VaR) - the amount
of cash a fund may lose in a given year in the event of a major
downturn - was equal to just 6 percent of its portfolio, but
swelled over the next three years to 22 percent, or S$40 billion
($33 billion at current exchange rates).
The percentage of the portfolio at risk grew at a time when
Ho was increasing Temasek's bets on China, emerging Asian
economies and Western banks. The VaR has since dropped to 12
percent of the portfolio value, or S$22 billion, according to
Temasek's latest annual review.
Temasek has more risk tolerance than the Government of
Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), a $300 billion manager of
central bank reserves, which targets a return above the
inflation rate of leading developed economies.
PORTFOLIO RE-BALANCE?
Temasek, which translates as "sea town" in Malay, has a
sprawling investment business of some 200 companies, though just
30 or so make up 80 percent of the portfolio's value - proof,
some critics say, that Temasek should trim down and be more
focused.
It took a beating on its finance industry holdings after the
2008 crisis, losing about $5 billion in stakes held in Barclays
(BARC.L) and Merrill Lynch, now part of Bank of America. It has
since trimmed its financial holdings by 4 percentage points to
36 percent of the portfolio. Last month, it sold a 1.4 percent
stake in India's No.2 lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS).
Sandrasegara acknowledges the heavy allocation to
financials, but notes four major banks it holds are very good
banks: Bank of China (601988.SS) (3988.HK), China Construction
Bank (0939.HK) (601939.SS), DBS Group (DBSM.SI) and Standard
Chartered (STAN.L).
Temasek needs to have "full financial flexibility" to be
able to take opportunities as they come and ride out market
cycles, he said.
"People know we have the liquidity to move quickly. That
gives us the advantage."
($1 = 1.2663 Singapore dollars)
