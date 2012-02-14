February 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank EG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2016

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 104.37

Spread 3.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

72.4bp over the 3.5 pct January 2016

Bund

Payment Date February 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, DZ Bank, LBBW,

Nomura, Unicredit & WGZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE0000MHB05J3

