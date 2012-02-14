February 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank EG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2016
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 104.37
Spread 3.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
72.4bp over the 3.5 pct January 2016
Bund
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, DZ Bank, LBBW,
Nomura, Unicredit & WGZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE0000MHB05J3
