By Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards

BEIJING, Feb 15 ATAbax Investment Management, a Chinese real estate fund, plans to invest all 3 billion yuan ($476 million) it manages in the next 18 months to help plug in the financing gap or buy assets from debt-ridden developers, some of which will be ousted by the deepening market downturn, its President Greg Peng told Reuters.

Peng, previously in charge of Merrill Lynch's real estate investment in China, set up his own fund in 2011, after Bank of America (BAC.N) sold real estate assets it inherited from its acquisition of Merrill Lynch to Blackstone (BX.N).

Meanwhile, as China sticks to its two-year-long tightening campaign to deflate the once-hot real estate market, some developers, particularly those small- and medium-sized ones, will face acute cash strain, creating a rare chance for opportunistic funds such as Peng's ATAbax.

Peng will tour around Shanghai and several other cities in the next few days and ATAbax will invest its first batch of money in four or five projects between March and May.

"Some are in urgent need of money, others would rather wait until the market warms up again than sell at a discount now," Peng said of the projects his team has been investigating.

"There are so many such projects now that we have to be very selective," he told Reuters on Wednesday, at his office on the top floor of Beijing's second-highest tower.

The prevailing cash strain among small developers, spreading to some bigger ones such as Greentown China (3900.HK), will worsen this year, as around 200 billion yuan of trust funds, which kept many developers afloat in the past two years, come due.

"I've already seen some defaults," Peng said, adding that unlike loans that can be rolled over, trust funds must be paid once they mature. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Greentown China struggles for survival [ID:nL3E8C54GV] Developers launch funds to bridge finance gap [ID:nL3E8CA7SW] China home price to fall 10-20 pct in 2012 [ID:nL3E8CA5N9] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

China's trust funds surged in 2010 and the first half of 2011 as cash-starved developers sought alternative funding channels after Beijing suspended public listing of developers and virtually shut bank lending for small players.

The regulator increased its scrutiny of trust funds investing in the real estate market thereafter, meaning it will be hard for developers to issue new ones this year.

MATURING TRUST FUNDS

Under such a backdrop, property private equity funds, mostly set up by developers, mushroomed. Yet, their total size, of several dozens of billion yuan, is far from enough to fill the financing gap.

"Some developers will have to bear huge losses," Peng said, giving an example that a developer which once contacted his fund sold a project, worth 800 billion yuan in 2009, at a price of 600 billion yuan this month to repay a maturing trust fund of 400 billion yuan, plus 100 billion yuan of interest.

Chinese home prices have been falling since October on a month-on-month basis. A Reuters poll in January showed a decline of 10-20 percent in 2012 as China will not let up its tightening stance any time soon.

But developers are now hesitant about cutting prices further, Peng said.

For one, they would always try to find a better solution first, including mezzanine loans from property funds. Second, they are really at sea on how deeply they need to cut prices in order to lure enough buyers who are still permitted to buy under China's strict purchase restrictions.

"The cost of borrowing from us is certain and the outcome is more predictable," Peng said, adding that he requires annualised returns of 25-30 percent these days.

Compared with their smaller peers, China's big developers are more likely to sacrifice prices for sales volume, but any cut will only be marginal each time, he said.

($1 = 6.2996 Chinese yuan)

(Additional reporting by Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

