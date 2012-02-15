* China developers face widening financing gap in 2012
* Some players will have to sell assets at losses
* ATAbax asks 25-30 pct annual return for mezzanine loans
By Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Feb 15 ATAbax Investment
Management, a Chinese real estate fund, plans to invest all 3
billion yuan ($476 million) it manages in the next 18 months to
help plug in the financing gap or buy assets from debt-ridden
developers, some of which will be ousted by the deepening market
downturn, its President Greg Peng told Reuters.
Peng, previously in charge of Merrill Lynch's real estate
investment in China, set up his own fund in 2011, after Bank of
America (BAC.N) sold real estate assets it inherited from its
acquisition of Merrill Lynch to Blackstone (BX.N).
Meanwhile, as China sticks to its two-year-long tightening
campaign to deflate the once-hot real estate market, some
developers, particularly those small- and medium-sized ones,
will face acute cash strain, creating a rare chance for
opportunistic funds such as Peng's ATAbax.
Peng will tour around Shanghai and several other cities in
the next few days and ATAbax will invest its first batch of
money in four or five projects between March and May.
"Some are in urgent need of money, others would rather wait
until the market warms up again than sell at a discount now,"
Peng said of the projects his team has been investigating.
"There are so many such projects now that we have to be very
selective," he told Reuters on Wednesday, at his office on the
top floor of Beijing's second-highest tower.
The prevailing cash strain among small developers, spreading
to some bigger ones such as Greentown China (3900.HK), will
worsen this year, as around 200 billion yuan of trust funds,
which kept many developers afloat in the past two years, come
due.
"I've already seen some defaults," Peng said, adding that
unlike loans that can be rolled over, trust funds must be paid
once they mature.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Greentown China struggles for survival [ID:nL3E8C54GV]
Developers launch funds to bridge finance gap [ID:nL3E8CA7SW]
China home price to fall 10-20 pct in 2012 [ID:nL3E8CA5N9]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
China's trust funds surged in 2010 and the first half of
2011 as cash-starved developers sought alternative funding
channels after Beijing suspended public listing of developers
and virtually shut bank lending for small players.
The regulator increased its scrutiny of trust funds
investing in the real estate market thereafter, meaning it will
be hard for developers to issue new ones this year.
MATURING TRUST FUNDS
Under such a backdrop, property private equity funds, mostly
set up by developers, mushroomed. Yet, their total size, of
several dozens of billion yuan, is far from enough to fill the
financing gap.
"Some developers will have to bear huge losses," Peng said,
giving an example that a developer which once contacted his fund
sold a project, worth 800 billion yuan in 2009, at a price of
600 billion yuan this month to repay a maturing trust fund of
400 billion yuan, plus 100 billion yuan of interest.
Chinese home prices have been falling since October on a
month-on-month basis. A Reuters poll in January showed a decline
of 10-20 percent in 2012 as China will not let up its tightening
stance any time soon.
But developers are now hesitant about cutting prices
further, Peng said.
For one, they would always try to find a better solution
first, including mezzanine loans from property funds. Second,
they are really at sea on how deeply they need to cut prices in
order to lure enough buyers who are still permitted to buy under
China's strict purchase restrictions.
"The cost of borrowing from us is certain and the outcome is
more predictable," Peng said, adding that he requires annualised
returns of 25-30 percent these days.
Compared with their smaller peers, China's big developers
are more likely to sacrifice prices for sales volume, but any
cut will only be marginal each time, he said.
($1 = 6.2996 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)
((yan.jiang@thomsonreuters.com)(+8610-66271207)(Reuters
Messaging: yan.jiang.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHINA PROPERTY/ATABAX
(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.