* Ups price target to 442 from $38

* Says recent debt issue gives it flexibility to explore div option

Feb 14 Susquehanna Financial Group raised its price target on BMC Software BMC.O citing an increased probability of the business software maker paying a dividend, which may boost its shares in the near term.

The company, which makes software to manage network and storage, and automate data center operations, has never paid a dividend before, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"We believe the odds of BMC issuing a dividend has increased, yet the options market has not priced this in," analyst Derrick Wood said in a research note to clients.

Wood is a four star-rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on BMC, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. StarMine awards the top 10 percent of analysts five stars, the next 23 percent four stars, and the lowest 10 percent one star.

Last month, BMC's closest rival CA Inc (CA.O) raised its annual dividend five folds to $1 a share and said it plans to return about 80 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders through fiscal 2014.

CA also said it would buy back up to $1.5 billion of stock.

"CA's recent capital reallocation and dividend announcement was received favorably by shareholders and we suspect BMC's board is evaluating similar strategies," Wood said.

On Feb. 8, BMC said it will sell $500 million in senior debt, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as the joint bookrunning managers. [ID:nL2E8D8ETZ]

Wood said the debt issue will give BMC more flexibility to explore the option of issuing a dividend and estimated the company could issue up to a $2 a share dividend, which translates into a 5 percent yield.

He raised his price target on BMC stock by $4 to $42.

Separately, Jefferies & Co raised its price target on BMC stock to $42 from $39, as it factored in contribution from the company's recent acquisition of Numara Software.

Shares of BMC closed at $38.95 Monday on Nasdaq. They have risen 9 percent since the company reported third-quarter results on Feb. 1, and about 23 percent since their year low on Jan. 10.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Tenzin Pema in Bangalore)

