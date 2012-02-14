February 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 55 milion euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2015

Coupon 2.9 pct

Payment Date February 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bankia

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.05 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0513825280

Temporary ISIN XS0748033429

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.