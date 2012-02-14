Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billio euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2015

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.607

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144 bp

Over the 2.25 pct April 2015 OBL

Payment Date February 21 ,2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, LBBW & Santander

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

Data supplied by International Insider.