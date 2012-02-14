Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.536
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114 bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JP Morgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.