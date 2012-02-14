Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.536

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114 bp

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date February 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JP Morgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.