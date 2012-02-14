Fberuary 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ING Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date February 21, 2022

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 258.9

bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date February 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

ING & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

