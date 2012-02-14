Fberuary 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ING Bank NV
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date February 21, 2022
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 258.9
bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
ING & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
