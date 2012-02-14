Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 21, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.469

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 59.9 bp

Over the 2017 OBL 162

Payment Date February 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Commerzbank & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MBB54

Data supplied by International Insider.