Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 21, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.469
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 59.9 bp
Over the 2017 OBL 162
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Commerzbank & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1MBB54
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.