Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date February 21, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 101.526

Payment Date February 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0748483467

Data supplied by International Insider.