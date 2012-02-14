Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFF)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2025
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.682
Payment Date February 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
ISIN FR0010913749
