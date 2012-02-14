Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFF)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.682

Payment Date February 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

ISIN FR0010913749

