Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date August 28, 2015

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 101.168

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.5 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

Data supplied by International Insider.