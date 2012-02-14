Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date August 28, 2015
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 101.168
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.5 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.