Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Faurecia SA
Issue Amount 140 million euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 9.375 pct
Reoffer price 107.5
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & SG CIB
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Temp ISIN XS0748128054
ISIN XS0704870392
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)