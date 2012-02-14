Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Faurecia SA

Issue Amount 140 million euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 9.375 pct

Reoffer price 107.5

Payment Date February 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & SG CIB

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Temp ISIN XS0748128054

ISIN XS0704870392

