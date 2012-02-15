* Cites survival 'uncertainty' after support talks stall
* Elpida needs to repay $1.2 bln in bonds, loans by April
* Elpida troubles send shares of rivals higher
TOKYO, Feb 15 Shares of Japan's Elpida
Memory 6665.T plunged 21 percent to a record low on Wednesday
after the world's No.3 maker of DRAM chips flagged concerns
about its survival, citing stalled discussions with lenders on
financial support ahead of debt repayment deadlines.
The news of Elpida's woes, as well as a jump in chip prices,
sparked a surge in shares of South Korean rival Hynix
Semiconductor (000660.KS) as well as U.S. DRAM maker Micron
Technology (MU.O).
Elpida is scrambling to meet deadlines in the next two
months to repay 92 billion yen ($1.2 billion) in bonds and
loans. It has been battered by a slump in prices for its dynamic
random access memory (DRAM) chips, which are used mostly in
personal computers, and as consumers switch to tablets that use
flash memory.
Lenders to Elpida, a supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), had
given the company until this month to devise a turnaround plan,
extending an earlier deadline, sources familiar with the
situation have told Reuters.
But Japan's last remaining DRAM maker said in a statement
late on Tuesday that talks with private banks, the Development
Bank of Japan and Japan's trade ministry were not advancing as
expected, and "therefore, material uncertainty about its assumed
going concern is found." [ID:nL4E8DE2EL]
Elpida, with a 12.1 percent share of the global market,
according to iSuppli data, trails South Korea's Samsung
Electronics (005930.KS) and Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS),
which hold 45 percent and 21.5 percent, respectively.
SURVIVORS ARE WINNERS
Hynix shares jumped as much as 6.5 percent on Wednesday
morning, while Micron leapt 6.2 percent overnight. Elpida was
down 17 percent at 308 yen, after dropping as low as 294 yen.
"A survivor becomes a winner in the chip market. If one
company collapses, others become happy," said Lee Seung-woo, an
analyst at Shinyoung Securities in Seoul. "The chip price
rise also signals that the DRAM market has bottomed
out."
In a bright sign for the sector, contract prices for 2Gb
DRAM chips jumped nearly 7 percent in the first half of February
from late January level, marking its first upturn since late
April last year, according to chip price tracker DRAMeXchange.
There has been speculation that Elpida was seeking a rescue
deal with U.S. DRAM maker Micron Technology (MU.O) and its
Taiwanese partner Nanya Technology (2408.TW), though Elpida
President Yukio Sakamoto has played down the need for an
immediate equity tie-up.
There have also been reports that Japan's government is
looking to combine the struggling system chip operations of
Renesas Electronics (6723.T), Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T) and Panasonic
Corp (6752.T), with production outsourced to GlobalFoundries, a
California-based company that could buy Elpida's chip plant in
Hiroshima as part of that deal. [ID:nL4E8D82KR]
