* Chinese customs tell Proview tough to impose shipment ban
on iPads
* iPad popularity and size of market will make ban difficult
* Proview prefers out-of-court settlement
(Adds details, quotes)
By Lee Chyen Yee and Clare Jim
HONG KONG/TAIPEI, Feb 15 A Chinese
technology firm seeking to ban all shipments of Apple's (AAPL.O)
popular iPad tablet into and out of the country has been told
that China's customs authorities are unlikely to intervene in
the trademark battle.
Proview Technology, the Chinese company embroiled in a legal
battle with Apple Inc over the iPad name, said on Wednesday that
customs authorities had told it that the sheer size of the
market and the popularity of iPads would make it difficult to
impose a ban.
"The customs have told us that it will be difficult to
implement a ban because many Chinese consumers love Apple
products. The sheer size of the market is very big," Yang
Long-san, chief of Proview Technology (Shenzhen), told Reuters
in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
"We have applied to some local customs for the ban and
they'll report to the headquarters in Beijing."
On Tuesday, lawyers representing Proview Technology
(Shenzhen) Co Ltd said the company would seek a ban on exports
of Apple's iPads from China, a move that could deal a blow to
the U.S. technology giant's sales globally.
Yang said the best option to resolve the legal dispute would
be an out-of-court settlement. The next hearing of the case is
due for Feb. 22 in Shanghai.
Local media reported recently that Proview was taking legal
action, seeking up to 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in
compensation from Apple for trademark infringement, but Yang
declined to comment on the figure.
"Some people say that Proview wants to take the chance to
make a sum of money from Apple and this is tarnishing our
company's reputation. We need to clarify what's the truth behind
it," Yang said.
Proview Technology (Shenzhen) is a unit of troubled Hong
Kong-listed Proview International Holdings (0334.HK), which used
to be one of the world's top monitor makers until the financial
crisis in 2008 crippled its business and operations.
Proview International, whose shares have been on a trading
halt since August 2010, posted a net loss of HK$755.8 million
($97 million) in the six months ended December 2009, which was
the last time it published financial results.
Apple says it bought Proview's worldwide rights to the
trademark in 10 different countries several years ago, including
rights to the iPad name from a Taiwan subsidiary of Proview
International.
However, Proview Technology (Shenzhen) says the sale did not
cover the trademark's use in China, where it owns the iPad name.
Yang said the company had been developing a tablet product
called the iPad back in 2000.
"We spent a lot of resources on it. It's the same concept as
the iPad today, except that back then, there were practically no
LCD screens," Yang said.
(Additional reporting by Artemisia Ng from Asian Legal
Business; Editing by Alex Richardson)
((chyenyee.lee@thomsonreuters.com)(852)(2843-6901)(Reuters
Messaging: chyenyee.lee.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: APPLE/PROVIEW
(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.