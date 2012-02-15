STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.75 percent at 18,160.28 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.78 percent to 5,512.55. Tata Motors led the gains after the automaker reported a higher-than-expected 40.5 percent jump in quarterly profit. Easing inflation boosted banks. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.18 percent after opening lower, as enthusiasm over the central bank's move to buy bonds this week was tempered by concerns about the government's bulky fiscal deficit. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.2450/2550 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.36/37, on rising capital inflows and as appetite for risk got a boost after China said it would keep investing in European debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up two basis points, at 7.26 percent and 8.05 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate was at 8.80/8.90 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent for one-day loans, on strong demand in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 42 rupees at 28,127 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 18160.28 1.75 DOLLEX-30 3025.68 1.73 DOLLEX-100 2002.39 1.82 DOLLEX-200 756.1 1.82 BSE-100 9537.75 1.83 BSE-200 2237.79 1.83 BSE-500 7002.39 1.8 BSE MID-CAP 6466.79 1.88 BSE SMALL-CAP 7057.56 1.39 BSE AUTO 10403.61 3.98 BSE-CG 10811.25 3.44 BSE-CD 6431.75 2.96 BSE-FMCG 4148.44 0.29 BSE-HC 6388.62 0.88 BSE IPO 1604.62 1.8 BSE-IT 6130.19 1.46 BSE METALS 12753.75 1.81 BSE OIL & GAS 8774.8 -0.01 BSE POWER 2233.06 2.09 BSE REALTY 2014.34 4.17 BSE-PSU 7830.98 1.75 BSE-TECK 3630.55 1.62 BSE BANKEX 12430.59 2.5 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1165.77 1.3 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)