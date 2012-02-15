STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 1.98 percent at 18,202.41 and the 50-share Nifty closed 2.14 percent higher at 5,531.95, led by heavy buying in interest rate sensitive sectors as lowering inflation boosted hopes for better growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.18 percent after opening lower, as enthusiasm over the central bank's move to buy bonds this week was tempered by concerns about the government's bulky fiscal deficit. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.32/33 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.36/37, on robust capital inflows and surge in local equities. But dollar demand from oil importers pushed the currency off its intraday high of 49.19. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.26 percent from 7.24 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate was at 8.04 percent from 8.03 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate was at 8.85/8.90 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent for one-day loans, on strong demand in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 15 rupees at 28,100 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18202.41 1.98 DOLLEX-30 3033.73 2 DOLLEX-100 2009.78 2.19 DOLLEX-200 758.8 2.18 BSE-100 9570.04 2.17 BSE-200 2245.09 2.16 BSE-500 7023.11 2.1 BSE MID-CAP 6480.68 2.1 BSE SMALL-CAP 7053.01 1.33 BSE AUTO 10338.32 3.33 BSE-CG 10871.29 4.01 BSE-CD 6438.62 3.07 BSE-FMCG 4138.76 0.06 BSE-HC 6380.34 0.75 BSE IPO 1600.87 1.57 BSE-IT 6149.12 1.77 BSE METALS 12793.96 2.13 BSE OIL & GAS 8747.37 -0.32 BSE POWER 2265.05 3.56 BSE REALTY 2030.73 5.01 BSE-PSU 7830.47 1.74 BSE-TECK 3642.61 1.96 BSE BANKEX 12558.11 3.55 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1163.52 1.1 S&P CNX NIFTY 5531.95 2.14 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)