Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Basler Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 250 Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 27, 2018
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.45
Reoffer price 99.95
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Basler Kantonalbank
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0149897974
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.