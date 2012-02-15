Feb 15 Shares of Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O) fell nearly 11 percent in premarket trade on Wednesday, suggesting that investors, wary of the social game maker's weak bookings outlook and expensive valuations, may sell off some holdings in the near term.

Tuesday's results -- Zynga's first as a publicly traded company -- left Wall Street confused, as the company reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter, but forecast slowing sequential bookings in the first half of 2012.

Bookings is the metric Zynga uses to measure the cash it gets upfront when people spend money on virtual items in its games such as tractors, houses or poker chips.

The company, which went public in December, trades nearly 67 times forward earnings, compared with the sector average of 12.

"While we remain positive on the long-term growth opportunity for the social games sector in general and for Zynga in particular, we are changing our rating given the recent stock performance and valuation," Barclays wrote in a research note.

The brokerage lowered its rating on Zynga's stock to "equal weight" from "overweight." It, however, raised it price target by $1 to $12, saying the stock has recently outperformed peers.

At least two other brokerages cut their rating on the company's stock, which fell to $12.84 in trading before the bell. The shares closed at $14.35 Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

The stock, which debuted on Dec. 16 at $11, have since jumped more than 30 percent.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore)

