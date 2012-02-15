(Updates to close) STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 1.98 percent at 18,202.41 and the 50-share Nifty closed 2.14 percent higher at 5,531.95, their highest levels in more than six months, as easing inflation bolstered appetite for shares in interest rate-sensitive sectors such as banks, automobiles and infrastructure. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended 2 basis points higher at 8.20 percent, as enthusiasm over the central bank's move to buy bonds was tempered by another round of fresh supply this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 49.29/30 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.36/37, on robust capital inflows and the surge in local equities. But dollar demand from oil importers pushed the currency off its intraday high of 49.19. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.27 percent, up from 7.24 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate was at 8.05 percent, up from 8.03 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate ended at 8.95/9.00 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent for one-day loans, on strong demand in a holiday-shortened first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 42 rupees at 28,127 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18202.41 1.98 DOLLEX-30 3033.73 2 DOLLEX-100 2009.78 2.19 DOLLEX-200 758.8 2.18 BSE-100 9570.04 2.17 BSE-200 2245.09 2.16 BSE-500 7023.11 2.1 BSE MID-CAP 6480.68 2.1 BSE SMALL-CAP 7053.01 1.33 BSE AUTO 10338.32 3.33 BSE-CG 10871.29 4.01 BSE-CD 6438.62 3.07 BSE-FMCG 4138.76 0.06 BSE-HC 6380.34 0.75 BSE IPO 1600.87 1.57 BSE-IT 6149.12 1.77 BSE METALS 12793.96 2.13 BSE OIL & GAS 8747.37 -0.32 BSE POWER 2265.05 3.56 BSE REALTY 2030.73 5.01 BSE-PSU 7830.47 1.74 BSE-TECK 3642.61 1.96 BSE BANKEX 12558.11 3.55 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1163.52 1.1 S&P CNX NIFTY 5531.95 2.14 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)