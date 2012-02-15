KARACHI Feb 15 Pakistani stocks ended
higher on Wednesday led by mid-cap companies such as financial
group Jahangir Siddiqui (JSCO) and textile company
Azgard Nine (AZNL), dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.40 percent, or 49.19 points, to 12,311.04 points.
Turnover climbed to 172.08 million shares, compared with
148.2 million shares traded on Tuesday.
Volume leader JSCO ended 9.39 percent higher at 9.32 rupees,
and AZNL rose 7.5 percent to close at 6.16 rupees.
"Rising international crude oil also supported the market
sentiments," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities
Ltd.
Global oil prices rose to $118 a barrel on Wednesday as real
and threatended supply disruptions outweighed concerns about the
health of the global economy.
Rising oil prices did, though, put pressure on the rupee in
the currency market, which ended weaker at 90.68/72 to the
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.60/65 to the dollar.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on
Jan. 9, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health.
The rupee is likely to stay under pressure, and the State
Bank of Pakistan on Saturday cautioned that the real challenge
is to finance the projected current account deficit. The latest
monetary policy announcement kept the key policy rate flat at 12
percent for the next two months.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to
tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to
contain inflation.
The IMF last week projected a widening of Pakistan's budget
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at the top
level of 11.90 percent, unchanged from Tuesday's close. Dealers
said they were awaiting the result of the Pakistan Investment
Bond auction, due to be announced later today.
Dealers expect a rise in the cut-off yields in the PIB
auction.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)