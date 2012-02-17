* Foreign institutions must use allocations by Feb. 29 * Unused allocations $4.97 billion as of Jan. 31 * Sharp fall in yields unlikely as issuance increases-dealers * Dollar inflows may boost rupee By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Feb 17 Foreign institutions are expected to step up buying of Indian non-infrastructure corporate bonds over the next two weeks as they take up unused debt investment allocations, but dealers said a spate of new issues will likely limit any fall in yields. Data from India's stock market regulator on Wednesday showed that unused foreign institutional investor (FII) limits for non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 245.42 billion rupees ($4.97 billion) as of Jan. 31. The limit, if not used, will expire at the end of the month. "It is very likely that FIIs will try to use up the limits which they have bought in the next two weeks," said Kumar Rachapudi, a fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore. "The rate cycle is turning, but India is still one of the highest yielders." Coupons on top-rated Indian corporate five-year bonds currently stand at around 9.33 percent. Similar bonds in the United States, for example, pay less than 2 percent interest. The government sets an overall limit for debt investment by foreign institutions, which buy rights to buy the bonds through an auction conducted by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The last auction was in November. Historically, the institutions prefer to hold off using most of their limit until near the expiry date. Given the high cut-off price at the auction, it is unlikely that investors will let their rights lapse, dealers said. For corporate non-infrastructure debt, the cutoff at the auction was 0.67 rupees per 10 million rupees, up sharply from 0.01 rupees for a similar-sized sale in April 2010. Traders said they expect several companies to issue debt that would help foreign investors avoid paying withholding tax. Some may float zero coupon bonds, on which interest is compounded and paid on maturity, as these do not attract such tax, they said. Foreign investors in India pay withholding tax of up to 20 percent, depending on India's the tax treaty with the country where they are domiciled. Some market participants, however, are less optimistic about demand, given the SEBI's recent restrictions on reinvestment. In January, SEBI said that if an investment matures or is redeemed, the foreign institution can reinvest the equivalent of the original allocation only twice before Jan. 2, 2014. Previously, they were allowed to reinvest the amount any number of times. The current debt investment limit for FIIs is $60 billion a year, of which $45 billion is for corporate bonds. Within corporate bonds, $25 billion is allocated for infrastructure bonds and the balance of $20 billion for non-infrastructure bonds. The allocations for infrastructure bonds have been largely used up. Of the non-infrastructure bond limit, SEBI auctioned $5 billion in November. However, the unused $4.97 billion may also include spill-over from the previous auction. Foreign exchange traders said the expected inflows into corporate debt could help strengthen the rupee, which plunged to a record low of 54.30 to the dollar in mid-December, prompting the RBI to take aggressive measures to support it. The rupee is trading at 49.28/29 per dollar on Friday. "Dollar inflows in debt will pick up and have a positive impact on the rupee," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank, who expects the rupee to touch 48.60 in the near term. "Though people may bring in spot dollar and mostly hedge it into the one-year forwards segment, there will be positive impact on the spot rupee," he said. Foreign investors have bought more than $8 billion of Indian debt and equities so far in 2012, pushing up the rupee by nearly 7.7 percent against the dollar. ($1 = 49.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr and Rajesh Pandathil)