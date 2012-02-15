Feb 15 Canadian banks' move to raise basic banking services fees may help them partially offset a slowing net interest income growth, said CIBC World Markets as it raised its price targets on several of them.

"With Canadian consumer leverage ratios elevated, margin pressure a steady and stiff headwind and credit growth slowing, it seems that net interest income growth will finally begin to slow in 2012," the brokerage wrote in a note dated Feb. 14.

The sector is likely to post an improved first-quarter result with a lower margin, better capital markets revenues and expense control being the dominant themes, the brokerage said.

CIBC, which has a "market weight" rating on the sector, raised its price targets on many Canadian banks including Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), TD Bank (TD.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO). [ID:nWNAB2724]

The brokerage modified its estimates after the banks revised their financial statements to reflect the transition to International Financing Reporting Standards (IFRS).

