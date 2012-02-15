February 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 22, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.843

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 79.6

bp over the OBL 162

Payment Date February 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman

Sachs International & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt

Issuance Programme

