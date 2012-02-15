* Q4 rev $215.7 mln vs est $218 mln

* Q4 adj EPS $0.11 vs est $0.11

* Shares fall 14 pct

(Adds details, updates share movement)

Feb 15 Vonage Holdings Corp's (VG.N) quarterly sales missed estimates for the third time in a row and the Internet phone services provider said its profitability will be hurt by plans to spend more on growth initiatives, sending its shares down 17 percent.

The company forecast adjusted earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $30 million to $35 million per quarter for this year. Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $40 million.

Vonage expects increased investments of $5 million to $10 million every quarter to boost organizational capacity and marketing.

Fourth-quarter revenue, at $215.7 million -- below analysts' estimate of $218 million -- was hurt by a higher churn, especially among its growing base of Hispanic subscribers and other ethnic segments.

Churn -- a count of the number of subscribers leaving the company -- rose to 2.7 percent from 2.4 percent, a year ago.

For the quarter, the company earned $350.1 million, or $1.48 per share, compared with a loss of $41.7 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents per share, while operating revenue was nearly flat at $215.7 million.

Analysts expected the company to earn 11 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Holmdel, New Jersey-based company fell to $2.27 in early morning on Wednesday, and was the biggest percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock, which touched a three-month high of $3.15 on Feb 13, has lost almost a quarter of its value since then.

(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((monika.shinghal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VONAGEHOLDINGS/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.