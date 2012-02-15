Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower OSEO SA

Issue Amount 110 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2026

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 98.99

Spread 30.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.5 pct April 2026 OAT

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011204007

