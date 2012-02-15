Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Ltd as trustee of the

CBA Trust

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 13, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.725

Reoffer price 99.975

Yield 1.504 pct

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0180071463

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 425 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 13, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 60 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0180071612

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English & New South Wales

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

