Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sberbank of Russia

Issuer SB Capital SA

Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 14, 2015

Coupon 3.1 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 289.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Trokia

Ratings A3 (Moody's),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's LPN programme

ISIN CH0148606160

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.